HELLAM TOWNSHIP – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County Friday to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Rooted in Progress.

The event will run from Saturday, Jan. 7 through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

“Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture. This year’s theme honors our roots and vision for the future,” said Redding.

“We were ‘Harvesting More‘ in 2022 following a virtual year in 2021 during the pandemic – and now, we’re celebrating accomplishments in agriculture, while recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.

“In 2023, we will be ‘Rooted in Progress.’ We hope you’ll join us in January to learn even more about the theme first-hand at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.”

The 2023 Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, was chosen to honor the deep roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania’s heritage, as well as the significant updates and pivots farmers and their families have made, and continue to make, to grow and adapt as markets, consumers, climate and resources change.

The theme is also a nod to the progress made for agriculture in the commonwealth during the Wolf Administration. Now in the fourth year of the only state-based Farm Bill in the nation, $72 million has been invested in the future of agriculture through the PA Farm Bill.

During the Wolf Administration, Pennsylvania has made progress for agriculture with these efforts and more:

Creating a joint agency commission that is focused on ag education and workforce ; Since the inception of the commission in 2017, the number of approved secondary ag education programs has grown by 47 (131 to 178). The Pennsylvania agriculture industry supports 593,000 jobs, a 2.4 percent increase in the workforce since 2018.

Providing more grant and reimbursement opportunities for farmers and producers through new programs, including the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza recovery reimbursement grants and farmer-veteran grants.

Preserving more than 6,000 farms across the state for agricultural production forever.

Providing resources to support the highest percentage of young and beginning farmers in the nation in Pennsylvania who will feed us tomorrow. About 14 percent of PA farmers are under 35 years old.

Increasing funding for programs that address hunger and food access by more than $80 million since 2015.

Addressing farmer mental wellness with the creation of the AgriStress HelpLine and campaign for Pennsylvania, 833-897-AGRI (2474).

“As the Farm Show is rooted as a tradition for Pennsylvanians and visitors alike, we are excited to welcome all to the 2023 show,” said Michael Chapaloney, executive director of Tourism at the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

“While some aspects remain the same, the Farm Show continues to evolve with the goal of extending a welcome to new audiences each year – that is the definition of progress.”

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show will feature fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court, bunny-hopping and sheep-shearing competitions (among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection, and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

“We welcome everyone to celebrate our roots and the innovative spirit of Pennsylvania agriculture at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers.

“It’s the mix of old favorites and new attractions that make this event so exciting year after year. Come join us for good food and a fun, educational experience for the whole family.”

Pennsylvanians can also tune in on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook and Instagram

accounts for a sampling of virtual tours, STEM demos for kids, Farm Show trivia, and stories of agriculture.

To stay up to date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.