DUBOIS – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man.

Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery, and misdemeanor simple assault as well as felony theft by unlawful taking in connection with an incident in DuBois City on Wednesday.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, police were called to the residence in response to a report of a man and woman arguing.

When they arrived, they learned the man had been assaulted by two men who took over $4,200 from him. The perpetrators had fled the scene, but a witness said she thought they may be at a Grant Street residence.

Police responded to that address where a woman gave them access to the home and permission to search for the two suspects.

Pearson was reportedly found on the second floor and Bohensky was hiding under a blanket between a washing machine and wall.

Police say Person had $2,500 in cash and Bohensky had $2,260, all in twenties.

The victim and witness told investigators that both men were in his home when the two started to fight with him. The witness tried to get between the three of them, but was pushed away.

She said they took the victim to the ground and struck him with closed fists. While he was down, they reportedly continued to strike and kick him.

One of them said “I got it! Come on!” before fleeing, according to the criminal complaint.

When they were gone, the victim checked his pockets and discovered they had taken the cash from him, he told police.

He had this amount of cash on hand to pay attorney fees totaling $4,000, but he had a few hundred more then he owed, he explained. The money was all in twenties.

An officer noted in the report that the victim had visible bruising and abrasions on his face and arms.

Once in custody, Bohensky refused to answer questions without an attorney. Pearson agreed to speak with investigators, admitting he fought with the victim but denying the robbery allegations, police said.

Pearson and Bohensky are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Oct. 7 during centralized court at District Judge Dave Meholick’s office in DuBois.

They are lodged in the Clearfield County Jail without bail being set since robbery is a non-bailable offense.