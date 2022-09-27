The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers that more windmill superloads will pass through Clearfield County Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29.

Two loads of windmill blades will leave the Port of Erie tomorrow, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. They will proceed non-stop to the Sandy Ridge Wind Farm near Tyrone in Blair County.

On Thursday, four loads will leave from Falls Creek: two at 9 a.m., one at 11 a.m. and a fourth at 12 p.m.

Route details for Wednesday and Thursday are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Thursday, the transport will feature a wrong-way movement involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. It will travel the wrong way onto Route 879 and continue that movement until it reaches the Route 153 intersection.

PennDOT expects the transport of all the parts to take approximately six weeks. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers. PennDOT will update drivers as more superload permits are issued.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT cautions drivers to remain alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.