CLEARFIELD – A brief committee meeting was held by the Clearfield Area School Board Monday night where some field trip requests were presented and also several items of new business.

All items will be discussed and voted on at next week’s regular voting meeting.

Under the Buildings, Finance and Activities committee, the following field trip requests were made:

25 students to the Lock Haven Clearfield Campus Oct. 18 to meet with Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson and discuss political processes and other topics.

the Junior Class trip to Niagara Falls, New York, Oct. 19 and the Sophomore Class trip to Gettysburg Oct. 26.

13 art students to the Brockway Center of the Arts.

40 students to Benezette for a wildlife workshop and eight students to the FFA fall leadership conference.

The committee will also be requesting approval to terminate the agreement with Drayer Physical Therapy and accept an agreement with Radius Physical Therapy beginning immediately and through the 2024 school year.

Superintendent Terry Struble explained that Drayer has undergone staffing changes and can no longer provide the service to the district and Radius, which is a new provider in the area, will be providing the same services.

Under personnel, the committee received a list of teachers who will serve as substitute detention supervisors at the elementary school Monday and Wednesday mornings and Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Struble said that this is a new thing for the elementary school and the school will coordinate with parents on when the student would serve detention.

Under new business, Mary Mike Sayers, director of intervention services, talked about the Title I School-Wide Plan. Instead of a goal of 75 percent proficiency, the district will instead look at individual student scores and work with students to achieve improvement of three percent in Language Arts and five percent in Math.

She said the idea is to make it an easier goal for both students and staff and it is likely the students will do even better.

The board will also be presented with a resolution for the Tax Collection Law. Struble explained that Act 57 of 2022 was recently passed to allow taxing agencies to waive fees if the taxpayer can show good reason for being delinquent, especially in regards to purchasing a new home and, with everything that comes with that, missing the payment.

Finally, the board will be presented with a motion to appoint Struble as superintendent of the district for a five-year period, beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2028.