Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a retail theft Sept. 17 at the Clearfield Walmart store. According to police, information was received regarding an unknown female who under-rang merchandise totaling $570.76. Employees tried to stop her as she left, but she got in her vehicle and fled towards Lowe’s. Ultimately police stopped the female as she was traveling on state Route 879. She reportedly admitted to the theft and it was determined she was wanted out of Bucks County. The female was placed in Clearfield County Jail for felony retail theft as well as on her active warrant.
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Sept. 17 at a Good Street residence. During the incident, a 48-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.