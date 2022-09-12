Clearfield Borough
- Police and EMS responded to a Turnpike Avenue residence for a suspected overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on-scene and assisted the male to the hospital.
- Police received a report of a hit-and-run to a parked vehicle at a Weaver Street residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to the area of West Market Street and NW Third Avenue for a reported suspicious female who was reportedly knocking on the windows of a residence. Police arrived on-scene and found the female to be heavily intoxicated. Charges were subsequently filed.
- Police received a report of an unresponsive female on the front porch of an East Walnut Street residence. Upon arrival, officers found the female to be heavily intoxicated. EMS was summoned to the scene and transported the female to the hospital.
- Police attended a remembrance ceremony for the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.