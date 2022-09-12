ALTOONA – WTAJ Your News Leader has announced it will expand the amount of local news that’s broadcast live on WTAJ.

Beginning Monday at 4 p.m., WTAJ will launch WTAJ News at 4 p.m., and with this newscast, it will air more than six hours of live programming every weekday.

This is the only 4 p.m. newscast in the television market, according to a station-issued news release. Maggie Smolka and Howard Bernstein will co-anchor the broadcasts.

“I’m excited about bringing central Pennsylvania the area’s first 4 p.m. news and spotlighting the good things that people in our region are doing for one another,” says Bernstein.

Smolka adds, “Howard and I are looking forward to connecting with everyone by not only delivering important news to you, but also adding a little bit of fun so you get to know more about us.”

The newscast will highlight news, weather and community information from across the region. WTAJ has news bureaus staffed with journalists throughout central Pennsylvania to deliver viewers their first look at the day’s news.

Steven Shaw, WTAJ news director, says, “While other media outlets are cutting local news in our area, WTAJ is stepping up and filling the void. We remain dedicated to providing our communities with a trusted source for local news and weather.”

Phil Dubrow, vice president and general manager WTAJ-TV, says, “I saw a recent poll that said the vast majority of Americans get their local news from TV than from any other source.

“This is one of the reasons that we knew adding a newscast is an opportunity for people in our area. We take this as a serious responsibility.”