By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – The Junior Livestock Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 as part of the 161st Clearfield County Fair.

Pre-sale viewing and registration will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., with the sale to follow at the livestock show ring.

Hosted by the Junior Livestock Sale Committee, it gives local youth the opportunity to sell their 4-H and FFA project market animals.

“On average, our attendance is around 500 people,” according to Tyler Johns, committee president.

“The past couple years, we’ve had 150 buyers register and we always welcome new buyers. There’s never too many.”

The sale is a major fair attraction as it gives people the chance to support local youth and agriculture.

“These kids take on animal projects, and in some cases, just weeks after last year’s fair,” said Johns.

“They assume major responsibilities and develop a solid work ethic in their daily care of animals.”

The sale also gives youth the chance to learn how to market and ultimately sell their animals at the close of fair week.

“We encourage everyone to attend,” said Johns, “whether you’re a returning buyer, new buyer or just want to see what it’s all about.

“Life lessons – learned by these youth – through 4-H and FFA programs are building our leaders of tomorrow.”

Breakfast pastries and refreshments will be provided; several processors will also be on-hand to assist buyers, if requested.

“So, come out and support our kids and fill your freezers with premium, locally-sourced meat,” said Johns.

For more information, please contact the Junior Livestock Committee by phone at 814-553-5234.