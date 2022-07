Joan Louise Carlini, 84, of Brockway, PA, passed away peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 24, 1938 in DuBois, a daughter of the late George and Sadie Ealene (Miller) McCauslin. Joan graduated from Sandy Township High School. She worked for many years at the Rocky Grill as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joan-louise-carlini/