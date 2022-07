James Marsh served our country in the United States Marines. Name: James L. Marsh Born: January 21, 1944 Died: February 5, 2021 Hometown: Falls Creek, Pa. Branch: U.S. Marines James was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. A funeral service for him was held at Adamson Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Nagele officiating. Military honors were accorded by the DuBois […]

