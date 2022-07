Joseph M. Carney Sr., of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He was born April 20, 1936 to James Blaise and Mildred (Randall) Carney in Wilkinsburg. He attended the Grange Church of God. Joe was a coal miner for many years. He owned and operated a junkyard, was a farmer and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joseph-m-carney-sr/