CLEARFIELD – The warden of the Clearfield County Jail has resigned.

During Tuesday’s Prison Board meeting, it was announced that Warden David L. Kessling submitted his resignation on July 8, which will be effective Sept. 30.

In his letter, he wrote about his achievements: “Over the past two years, this facility has been under budget for a little over $1.3 million dollars for the first time since 2015.

“We have worked diligently with the district attorney and police departments to stop the 48-hour holds, have implemented much-needed psychiatric treatment for mentally ill individuals, successfully ended an outdated arbitration award saving thousands of dollars of overtime hours paid and are on track to be under budget again this fiscal year.”

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked Kessling during the meeting if there was anything the board could do to change his mind.

Kessling replied that he has been doing this type of work for a very long time, over 30 years, and he is starting to get tired.

“There is still some work to be done,” and this includes the updating of the building, which should be completed by the end of September, he said which is why he is staying on until that time.

He stated that he also wanted to give sufficient time for the county to find a replacement and for him to work with the new warden to provide a smooth transition.

“I’m sad to see him go,” stated Commissioner Dave Glass. He noted that Kessling has been at the jail in challenging times, starting with the COVID pandemic.

Kessling has been the “on-site manager” for the construction and he caught some structural issues at the jail before they became bigger problems, Glass said.

“We have our work cut out replacing him.”

Ammerman stated that Deputy Warden Susan McQuillen submitted her resignation, effective July 15, but she has since rescinded it.

In the past months, the jail has had problems with employees calling off in a protest, leaving them short-staffed, two inmates escaping, an assault and a suicide on June 13.

The inmate used a pair of socks to hang himself and was found just after 5 a.m. An investigation, which included a review of surveillance video, confirmed this was the suicide of a man facing a state prison sentence.

The staff handled the situation appropriately taking him down quickly, providing CPR and calling EMS, Kessling said.

