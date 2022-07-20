Clearfield- Organizers for the 3rd Annual Taco Tour have released the line-up of the tour’s 2022 signature tacos and drink specials for the event on Saturday, July 23 to benefit Brady’s Smile-Penn Highlands Division.

The event features 9 stops with an array of tacos and drink specials.

120 Pub & Grub- BBQ Rib Tacos and Cucumber Jalapeno Margaritas

The After Dark- Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Buster’s Sport Bar- Fish Tacos with Asian Slaw and Sangria

Clearfield VFW- Seasoned Pork Tacos with Pico de gallo and Margaritas and Choice of Beer

Elk’s- Cheesecake Dessert Tacos and Margaritas

Legend’s- Nerd’s Famous Pot Roast Taco and Adult Slushies

Mary’s Place- Carne Adovada Street Tacos and Strawberry Margaritas

St. Charles- Choice of Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos and Coronas

Sons and Daughters of Italy- Walking Beef Tacos and Mexican Sunsets

Limited tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased here.

For more information visit https://gantnews.com/taco-tour

The event is organized by GANT News, Lindsie Wisor State Farm, Passport Radio and POP 93.1.