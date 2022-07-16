DUBOIS – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges.

Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

On July 2, Bart Anton Thompson, 47, of Pittsburgh was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Both charges stem from a physical fight between the two men.

In addition to Brody’s stab wound that required 11 surgical staples to close the hemorrhage on his neck, Thompson suffered two orbital bone fractures that required surgery.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed at his camp. When they arrived at the front gate of Treasure Lake, they found a vehicle intending to transport the victim to the hospital.

After seeing his injuries, they requested emergency personnel expedite their response because the victim was “bleeding profusely and losing consciousness from a severe cut to his head/neck area.”

A witness told police he was at another camp when the victim’s wife drove into his driveway frantically asking for help for her husband who had a serious cut to his neck.

Brody was reportedly slumped over in the passenger seat “in an unstable condition.”

This witness and a friend got into the vehicle and drove him to the front gate where they encountered police and EMS.

He told police that the Brody’s wife told him the victim was stabbed by Thompson during a physical altercation.

Later police spoke with the Brody’s wife who stated she, her husband and friends, including Thompson, were hanging out that day at their camp.

While playing around throwing water at each other, Thompson grabbed a beer, which he dumped onto the victim’s head. They then started wrestling around, she said.

She went into the camper to check on her granddaughter. When she went back outside, she saw Thompson’s wife trying to separate the two men.

As the victim stood up, he was reportedly applying pressure to his neck and told her to get him to a hospital.

In his interview with authorities, Thompson said he and Brody were involved in a physical altercation during which the victim struck him numerous times in the face with a closed fist. He couldn’t remember why they started fighting but said it was a mutual fight.

A preliminary hearing for these cases is scheduled for Aug. 12.