John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Rd in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022, while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover. John was born July 12, 1934, in Worthville, PA, to John and Sarah (Saddie) Myers. John was the 12th child of a family of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-paul-myers/