Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a theft that occurred June 16 at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield. During the incident, someone allegedly cut catalytic converters out of four vans that were parked at the establishment. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of a theft that occurred June 16 at the Super 8 Hotel in Clearfield. During the incident, someone allegedly cut the catalytic converter out of a 2006 Kia Sportage parked at the hotel. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of an inmate-on-inmate assault June 8 at the Clearfield County Jail. Inmates Michael D. Warrick, 31, of Clearfield and Jimmy L. Gibbs, 24, of DuBois allegedly assaulted another inmate. Charges were subsequently filed for simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, and the case is pending a preliminary hearing.