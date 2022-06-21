ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a man during a domestic dispute that occurred at a local hotel.

According to court documents Marienville-based State Police on June 12 filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office against 39-year-old Jessica Fink, of Greensburg.

PSP Marienville were dispatched to a local hotel, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, for a report of hotel guests involved in an altercation. Upon arrival, from outside the hotel, officers could hear the couple arguing, according to a criminal complaint.

Escorted by the bar owner, officers make contact with a known male victim. Police observed dried blood on the left side of his face above and below his left eye, as well as a minor laceration just above his left eye, the complaint states.

Police spoke with Jessica Fink who stated that she and the victim drank that night. She went to bed around 9:30 p.m. or 10:00 p.m., and around 1:00 a.m., Fink related (the victim) entered the hotel room, and they started arguing.

She told police that (the victim) pushed her on the bed, at which time she punched him in the face and pulled off his necklace, the complaint indicates.

Police attempted to speak with the victim, but he declined to provide details of the incident, the complaint notes.

Fink was arraigned at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, in front of Judge Bazylak on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct – Engage in Fighting, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, she was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.