CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man is in Clearfield County Jail after allegedly being found in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Nathan L. Folmar, 41, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting arrest, false identification to a law enforcement officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia (12 counts).

Folmar waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, sending his case to county court for further disposition. His bail remains set at $100,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, around 9:55 p.m. April 25, Clearfield state police observed a full-size Chevrolet van parked outside a Graham Township residence.

A trooper checked the vehicle information and learned it was registered to Folmar, who had outstanding warrants related to “dangerous drugs” through Harrisburg PSP.

Troopers ensured Folmar hadn’t entered the home, and on their way back outside looked into the van where he was observed lying partially underneath a bed in the back.

When asked by troopers, Folmar reportedly indicated his name was “Andy.” When they began to place him into custody, Folmar began to grab onto items inside the van.

Folmar was eventually taken into custody, and found in possession of 44 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and multiple smoking devices, state police said.