CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council reorganized at Thursday night’s regular council meeting.

Mayor Mason Strouse presided over the meeting to elect a president, vice president and a president pro tempore.

Stephanie Tarbay was elected president, Steve Livergood vice president and Ann Jane Ross president pro tempore.

Resident Ron Lizotte addressed council asking to be considered for the First Ward council seat.

Council has received the resignation of First Ward Councilman Steve Harmic but tabled acceptance until July’s meeting.

Residents Eric Smith and Rick Mattern also addressed council asking to be considered for the open Second Ward seat.

After a brief executive session, council voted to appoint Barb Shaffner to fill the Second Ward seat.

Council has also received the resignation of Councilman Lewis Duttry, Third Ward, but tabled acceptance until July’s meeting, and will advertise the upcoming vacant First and Third Ward seats.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported MidPenn Bank has donated 12 computer monitors, keyboards, etc. to the department.

McGinnis and council would like to remind residents that the recycling site on Power Avenue is for recyclable materials only.

Residents are reminded not leave lawn clippings, “boxes of junk” or garbage at the site, and to put recyclables in the proper bins.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart encourages residents to contact her if they have information on vacant houses in the borough.

Stewart is putting together a vacant/blighted house registry, and can be contacted at code@clearfieldpa.us.

Strouse reported that on June 29 at 6 p.m., there will be a public meeting at the Lawrence Township Building regarding the proposed regionalization of the borough and Lawrence Township police departments.

In other business, council approved to provide traffic control on Aug. 6 for the Clearfield YMCA Community Wellness Run.

Council also approved to purchase two refurbished AEDs at up to $900 a piece, and to have KAZA repair the exhaust on the Squad at an approximate cost of $1,500.

Council approved to have Jack Doheny repair the Ram Vac at the cost of $26,648.45 to be paid from the sewer fund, and to purchase a non-flammable 43x34x65 non-flammable storage cabinet from U-Line for the borough garage at an approximate cost of $1,310.

Council also accepted the resignation of Joan Shimmel from the Planning Commission, and will subsequently advertise to fill the vacancy.