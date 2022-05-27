CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted its 10-year integrated municipal solid waste plan.

On May 10, the board authorized Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan to advertise the plan as recommended by the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

Tuesday, Brennan said there were no additional public comments, and that the plan was ready for the county’s adoption, which it did by a 3-0 board vote.

The plan will now undergo a 90-day ratification process at the municipal level, Brennan said, before submission to the state Department of Environmental Protection for approval in August.

Once approved by DEP, the solid waste plan will take effect Jan. 1, 2023 and run through 2033.

