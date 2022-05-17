MILL HALL – The Clearfield Lady Bison needed a test like this; a showdown with another top team in the state in Central Mountain. The trip to Mill Hall made for a quick game as the pitchers’ duel went in the favor of the Lady Wildcats in a narrow 1-0 win.



Adalynn McKeague pitched a gem of a game for the home squad, firing seven scoreless innings, surrendering two hits, striking out 11, and walking none. Clearfield’s Emma Hipps also pitched her heart out, going six innings in the circle while surrendering just three hits, one earned run, and adding eight more strikeouts.



In the loss, the two hits from the visitors came from Hipps sand Alexis Bumbarger, who each singled in the game. The Lady Bison’s best shot to score a run came in the top of the fourth inning as Hipps singled with one out and stole second base to get herself into scoring position. Unfortunately, they couldn’t move Hipps any further, as two strikeouts from McKeague ended the inning with the Lady Bison’s first run of the game stranded on second.



The lone run of the game was scored in the home half of the first inning, with a small rally happening with two outs. Third-hitter, Harley Kunes, smacked a double to center to keep the inning alive. Kunes was then brought around by Sophie Mitchell, who singled for the second straight hit, to make it a narrow 1-0 lead early in the game.



Unfortunately for the visitors, their offense was held in check as the only other opportunity the Lady Bison had to score not previously noted was in the top of the fifth when Alexis Bumbarger singled with one out. Similar to Hipps, she advanced to second but could not be driven in by the Lady Bison offense as the dominant pitching from both starters truly dominated in this offensive struggle.



The loss sees Clearfield drop to 16-3 on the season, but they won’t wait long to get back on track. Another showdown awaits Wednesday as Clearfield will host DuBois at 4:30 p.m in a District 9 battle. The game against the Lady Beavers will wrap-up the regular season for the Lady Bison as they will learn the District 9 AAAA playoff details in the coming days.



CLEARFIELD – 0

Ruby Singleton (CF) 3000, Emma Hipps (P) 3010, Lauren Ressler (1B) 3000, Olivia Bender (C) 3000, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3000, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 2010, Alexis Benton (RF) 2000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2000, Alexis Cole (DP) 1000, Paige Houser (PH) 1000 Anna Twigg (LF/FLEX) 0000 TOTALS 23 0 2 0.

Batting



TB: Alexis Bumbarger, Emma Hipps

SB: Emma Hipps



CENTRAL MOUNTAIN – 1



Caitlyn Watson (SS) 3000, Allison Liniger (DP) 3000, Harley Kunes (3B) 3110, Sophie Mitchell (LF) 2011, Madisyn Wian (CF) 2000, Madison Hardy (1B) 2000, Katelyn Bowman (C) 2010, Madison Toner (RF) 1000, Kelsey Burrows (RF) 1000, Haleigh Peters (2B) 2000, Adalynn McKeague (P) 0000. TOTALS 21 1 3 1.



Batting



2B: Harley Kunes

TB: Harley Kunes 2, Katelyn Bowman, Sophie Mitchell

RBI: Sophie Mitchell

Score by Inning



Clearfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Central Mountain 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Pitching

Clearfield

Emma Hipps 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

Penns Valley



Adalynn McKeague 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K.



W – Adalynn McKeague. L – Emma Hipps (14-2).