CURWENSVILLE – Looking to get back over .500 to end the regular season, two statement wins over Harmony helped Curwensville softball do that as their regular season ends with an 11-9 record after a 22-0 win and a 16-0 win.



Joslynne Freyer led the way as she picked up win number 10 and 11 in the circle while tossing one three-inning perfect game and one three-inning no-hitter to help blank the Harmony offense entirely across six total innings on Tuesday.



Freyer also earned plenty of run support as it took just six total innings to score 38 runs for the day. These games will help Curwensville have some confidence heading into the District 9 playoffs, which will begin next week. As of now, the Lady Tide are awaiting their first-round matchup.



Game One



A six-run bottom of the first inning followed by an astonishing 16-run bottom of the second was plenty of offensive firepower to cruise to a 22-0 win in game number one.



Mackenzie Wall led the offensive showcase with a 3-3 game at the plate while also adding three RBIs and three runs scored. Leadoff batter Taylor Luzier continued her fine season with a 2-3 game, while adding two RBIs and two runs scored. Natalie Wischuck turned in a solid performance as she was 2-2 at the dish with three RBIs and two runs scored to her credit.



Others found the hit column for Curwensville in the win, including Ava Olosky who subbed in and came through with a 1-1 game, while knocking home two runs and scoring two more.



Freyer helped her own cause by going 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs in the lopsided victory. Shyanne Rudy also added a hit to her credit while scoring two and also driving home another. Teagan Harzinski turned in a 1-3 performance while scoring three runs and driving in another.



Rylee Wiggins was the other Lady Tide player to find the hit column as she went 1-1 at the dish with two RBIs and adding two more runs. Kaylie Shaw and Nora Young also aided the offense by each scoring a run and driving in a run to each of their credits.

HARMONY – 0



S. Winnings (C) 1000, A. Sward (1B) 1000, J. Beck (P) 1000, S. Yarnell (2B) 1000, K. Davis (SS) 1000, M. Sheredy (3B) 1000, H. Oldaker (LF) 1000, A. Arnold (CF) 1000, L. Lynch (RF) 1000. TOTALS 9 0 0 0.



Fielding



E: S Winnings, K Davis, M Sheredy 2



CURWENSVILLE – 22



Taylor Luzier (CF) 3222, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3012, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 1211, Nora Young (PH) 1101, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3333, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3311, Maddie Butler (C) 0301 Brooklyn Knepp (PH) 1000, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 1212, Ava Olosky (RF) 1112, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 2223, Kaylie Shaw (LF) 1101, Aliana Reitz (PH) 1000, Addison Butler (DP) 0200. TOTALS 21 22 12 19



Batting



2B: Natalie Wischuck

3B: Shyanne Rudy

TB: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier 2, Ava Olosky, Shyanne Rudy 3, MacKenzie Wall 3, Rylee Wiggins, Natalie Wischuck 3

RBI: Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier 2, Ava Olosky 2, Shyanne Rudy, Kaylie Shaw, MacKenzie Wall 3, Rylee Wiggins 2, Natalie Wischuck 3, Nora Young

ROE: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 2

HBP: Maddison Butler, Rylee Wiggins, Nora Young

SB: Addison Butler, Teagan Harzinski, MacKenzie Wall



Score by Inning



Harmony 0 0 0 x x x x.

Curwensville 6 16 x x x x x.

Pitching



Harmony



J. Beck 2 IP, 12 H, 22 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 3 K.



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (10-9). L – J. Beck.



Game Two



Starting the game with just one run in the first inning of play, the Lady Tide plated 15 runs in the top of the second to take a commanding 16-0 advantage, a score that would be the final in just three innings.



The Lady Tide found their way on base, taking advantage of some miscues from the Harmony defense as well as using nine walks to continue to put pressure on the Lady Owls pitching staff.



To their credit, the Lady Tide also collected eight hits in a shortened game. Addison Butler led the way with a 2-2 game, with the outfielder also driving in two runs and scoring two more



Freyer was 1-3 at the plate, while driving in three runs to aid her own cause as the pitcher of record. Taylor Luzier continued a strong season as the Curwensville leadoff hitter, going 1-2 while scoring two runs.



Shyanne Rudy also went 1-2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Teagan Harzinski was also a big bat in this game, going 1-2 with two RBIs and a run scored from her usual spot in the middle of the Lady Tide lineup.



Natalie Wischuck turned in an efficient game with a 1-1 performance, adding a walk, a run scored, and an RBI. Ava Olosky was also a bright spot off the bench, going 1-2 and adding two RBIs when taking over at first-base.



Mackenzie Wall finished the game with no official at-bats, but she walked twice, scored twice, and drove a run in. Similarly, Wiggins also did not register an at-bat in the win. However, she drew a walk and scored two runs for Curwensville in the win. Maddie Butler also added an RBI, and a run scored in the Lady Tide’s eleventh win of the season.



The lone base runner of the day for Harmony was Arnold, who ended the second consecutive perfect game bid that Freyer was flirting with. Arnold was hit-by-pitch, making for the only offense for the Lady Owls in either game.



Now, the Lady Tide play the waiting game as they await their fate in the 2022 District 9 AA playoffs.



CURWENSVILLE – 16



Taylor Luzier (CF) 2210, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3013, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 2111, Nora Young (2B) 2100, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 0201, Makenzie Hulihen (PH) 0000, Teagan Harzinksi (1B) 2113, Ava Olosky (1B) 2012, Maddie Butler (C) 2101, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 0200, Addison Butler (RF) 2222, Elizabeth McElheny (PR) 0000, Brooklyn Knepp (PH) 1000, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 1111, Alaina Reitz (PH) 1000, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0300. TOTALS 20 16 8 14.



Batting



2B: Natalie Wischuck

3B: Teagan Harzinski

TB: Addison Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 3, Taylor Luzier, Ava Olosky, Shyanne Rudy, Natalie Wischuck 2

RBI: Addison Butler 2, Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 3, Teagan Harzinski 3, Ava Olosky 2, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall, Natalie Wischuck

ROE: Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy

FC: Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Aliana Reitz, Nora Young

HBP: MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins 2

GIDP: Maddison Butler



HARMONY – 0



S. Winnings (3B) 2000, A. Sward (1B) 1000, J. Beck (SS/P) 1000, S. Yarnell (2B) 1000, K. Davis (CF/SS) 1000, M. Sheredy (LF) 1000, H. Oldaker (P/CF) 1000, A. Arnold (C) 0000, L. Lynch (RF) 1000. TOTALS 9 0 0 0.



Batting



HBP: A Arnold



Fielding



E: S Winnings, J Beck, K Davis, H Oldaker, A Arnold 2



Score by Inning



Curwensville 1 15 0 x x x x.

Harmony 0 0 0 x x x x.



Pitching



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.



Harmony



H. Oldaker 1 IP, 15 R, 14 ER, 7 BB, 0 K.

J. Beck 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (11-9). L – H. Oldaker.