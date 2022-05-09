CURWENSVILLE – The Lady Tide had an early lead against the 10-1 Glendale Lady Vikings through three innings, but they could not quite hold on as the visitors scored the final nine runs of the game to pick up a 9-2 victory over the Lady Tide.



The win for Glendale puts them at 11-1 on the season, while Curwensville falls to 8-6 in 2022. The win for the Lady Vikings makes it a season sweep over Curwensville for the season.



Curwensville fell 9-0 in their first matchup with Glendale, but it did not stop them from getting two early runs on the board in the second matchup. In the bottom of the second inning, Shyanne Rudy broke the tie with a solo homer to center, her second of the season, to make it a 1-0 game.



The Lady Tide would increase their lead in the bottom of the third as Joslynne Freyer supported her own cause with an RBI single that scored Addison Butler, who walked to begin the bottom half of the third inning.



The top of the fourth saw the narrow two-run lead get erased as Glendale knotted the game at two all. Glendale would eventually get the bats going, scoring two runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and three more in the seventh inning to increase their lead to 9-2.



A three-hit game from leadoff hitter Riley Best and two-hit games from Jillian Taylor and Kelly Kasaback helped to lead the way for a fine offensive evening for the visiting Lady Vikings. Kasaback would finish with four RBIs, while Taylor and Madi Peterson each knocked in two. Best also knocked in a run while belting two doubles on the afternoon.



After the third inning, the Lady Tide bats went cold as Peterson picked up the win for Glendale, striking out seven Curwensville batters over a complete game victory.



Curwensville is back in action Tuesday evening for their second consecutive game and second scheduled game in four days. The Lady Tide will hit the road to take on West Branch for the first of a two-game season series against the Lady Warriors. First-pitch from Morrisdale is set for 4:30 p.m.



GLENDALE – 9

Riley Best (CF) 5331, Koltlyn Cavalet (2B) 2310, Madison Peterson (P) 5012, Alyson Buterbaugh (3B) 2000, Jillian Taylor (RF) 4122, Cindy Richards (DP) 0000, Kelly Kasaback (LF) 3024, Abigail Williams (1B) 2000, Ariann Richards (CF) 3000, Kaprice Cavalet (PH) 1000, Caitlyn Rydbom (C) 4000. TOTALS 31 9 9 9.

Batting



2B: Riley Best 2, Madison Peterson

TB: Riley Best 5, Madison Peterson 2, Koltlyn Cavalet, Jillian Taylor 2, Kasaback 2

RBI: Riley Best, Madison Peterson 2, Jillian Taylor 2, Kelly Kasaback 4

ROE: Caitlyn Rydbom

HBP: Koltlyn Cavalet 3, Kelly Kasaback, Abigail Williams 2

SB: Alyson Buterbaugh, Koltlyn Cavalet

CURWENSVILLE – 2

Taylor Luzier (CF) 3000, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4011, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3010, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3000, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 2121, Maddie Butler (RF) 3000, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 3000, Addison Butler (C) 1100, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 3000, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0000. TOTALS 25 2 4 2.

Batting

HR: Shyanne Rudy

TB: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy 5

RBI: Joslynne Freyer, Shyanne Rudy

FC: Maddison Butler

SB: Maddison Butler

Fielding

E: MacKenzie Wall

Score by Inning



Glendale 0 0 0 2 2 2 3.

Curwensville 0 1 1 0 0 0 0.

Pitching

Curwensville

Joslynne Freyer



7 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER 4 BB, 10 K.

Glendale

Madison Peterson



7 IP 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 HR.

W – Madison Peterson L – Joslynne Freyer (8-6).