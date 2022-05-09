CLEARFIELD – The Lady Dutch of St. Marys Area High School came to Clearfield and knocked off the Lady Bison in an impressive 9-2 win in a District 9 showdown. With the win, St. Marys improves to 9-3 on the season, while Clearfield falls to 12-2 in 2022.



Scoreless through four innings, St. Marys broke the drought with two runs in the top of the fifth. Danielle Rolley started the rally with a one-out walk and was followed by Rosa Deprater, who singled. Olivia Eckles would bring them both home on a two-run double to open the scoring at 2-0 in favor of the Lady Dutch.



Clearfield would not go away as they got right back into the game with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Emma Hipps was intentionally walked and was followed up by Lauren Ressler, who singled on a pop fly to left field. The hit saw Hipps move up to third to put runners on the corners with one away.



Lauren Ressler moved up 60 feet into second during the Olivia Bender at-bat, while Hipps scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. Bender was eventually intentionally walked later in the at-bat, which brought up Alaina Fedder.



During the Fedder at-bat, she flew out to left on a ball deep enough to score Ressler, but not deep enough to allow Bender to advance to third as the double-play ended the rally at two runs and made it a 2-2 tie going into the sixth inning.



The Lady Dutch would plate seven for the inning, with two runs coming courtesy of a two-run double from Danielle Rolley and a grand slam from pitcher Kendall Young to put the game away at 9-2.



Deprater picked up the only multi-hit game with two for the game. Eckels and Rolley picked up two RBIs each, with Kendall Young picking up four RBIs on one swing of the bat via the grand slam in the sixth inning. Jianna Gerg also helped the Lady Dutch offense with a 1-3 game at the plate, including an RBI single in the sixth and later scoring a run.



Young limited the Lady Bison offense to two hits, with Ruby Singleton and Lauren Ressler recording one hit each.



St. Marys ace Kendall Young was tough in the circle on Monday evening for St. Marys, striking out 13 Lady Bison batters in the complete game victory over Clearfield. The Lady Bison will look to get back on track Tuesday as they host Huntingdon in a Mountain League battle. The Lady Bison picked up an 11-0 win in the earlier season matchup back on April 13.



The first pitch between Huntingdon and Clearfield is set for 4:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon from the Lady Bison softball field

ST. MARYS – 9



Rosa Deprater (3B) 3220, Olivia Eckles (2B) 4112, Kendall Young (P) 4114, Kara Hanslovan (SS) 4110, Gianna Surra (C) 4110, Lauren Mosser (RF) 2100, Lindsay Reiter (1B) 4000, Jianna Gerg (CF) 3111, Danielle Rolley (LF) 3212. TOTALS 31 9 7 9.



Batting



2B: Olivia Eckles, Danielle Rolley

HR: Kendall Young

Grand slam: Kendall Young

TB: Rosa Deprater 2, Olivia Eckles 2, Kendall Young 4, Gianna Surra, Jianna Gerg, Danielle Rolley 2

RBI: Olivia Eckles 2, Kendall Young 4, Jianna Gerg, Danielle Rolley 2

ROE: Kara Hanslovan, Lauren Mosser, Danielle Rolley

SB: Danielle Rolley



Fielding



DP: Danielle Rolley

CLEARFIELD – 2

Ruby Singleton (CF) 3010 Emma Hipps (1B/SS) 1100, Lauren Ressler (C) 4223 Olivia Bender (P/1B) 2000, Alaina Fedder (SS/P) 2001, Alexis Benton (RF) 1000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2000, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3000, Alexis Cole (DP) 2000, Anna Twigg (LF) 1000. TOTALS 20 2 2 1.



Batting



2B: Ruby Singleton

TB: Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton 2

RBI: Alaina Fedder

SF: Alaina Fedder

HBP: Kylee Hertlein

SB: Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps

PIK: Kylee Hertlein

Fielding



Olivia Bender, Alexis Bumbarger 2



Score by Inning



St. Marys 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.

Clearfield 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.

Pitching



St. Marys



Kendall Young 7 IP, 2 H 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 13 K.



Clearfield

Olivia Bender 5.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, K, 1 HR.

Alaina Fedder 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB.

W – Kendall Young. L – Olivia Bender (1-1).