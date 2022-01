Bonell K. “Bonnie” Crater, 76, passed away January 2, 2022 at her home. Born November 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Charles Blair and Adelene Bonell Tilson. She was married to William E. Crater Jr. of DuBois for 47 years. He survives. Bonnie was a graduate of DuBois Area High School class of 1963. She was employed […]

