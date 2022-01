Michael A. Defelice, 63 of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born December 10, 1958 to Joseph C. “Yates” and Emogene (Sloniger) Defelice in Punxsutawney. Mike was a jack of all trades and master of none. He always told everyone that he attended “Yates University”. Mike was always into helping […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-a-defelice/