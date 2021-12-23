Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf celebrated the holiday season by delivering a recorded holiday greeting to Pennsylvanians.

“This time of year is a magical one, as we celebrate a holiday season full of love, generosity and compassion,” said Gov. Wolf.

“Around the holidays, Pennsylvanians come together to share traditions, reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the past year, and reconnect with loved ones – and right now, that’s more important than ever.

“No matter what holiday you celebrate, we wish every Pennsylvanian a happy holiday season.”

“We hope the holidays are filled with great happiness, peace, and good health for everyone across the commonwealth,” said First Lady Wolf.

“May we step boldly, together, into a new year filled with new possibility.”

The Capitol in Harrisburg is decorated for the season, including a 20-foot Douglas Fir in the Rotunda with more than 900 Light-Emitting-Diode (LED) lights and ornaments hand-crafted and graciously donated by members of senior centers throughout Pennsylvania through the PA Department of Aging.

In addition, students from the Heaven-Sent Academy in Harrisburg donated ornaments for the tree.

The outdoor Capitol Steps tree is 20-foot Douglas Fir, which is adorned with more than 1,250 LED lights, and the Soldiers’ Grove tree is a 15-foot Douglas Fir with more than 500 LED lights. All three trees are Pennsylvania-grown, hailing from the Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Carbon County.

The wooden toys and train displayed under the Rotunda tree were hand-crafted many years ago by the talented DGS employees of the Carpentry Shop and Sign Shop.

The Rotunda, Capitol Steps and Soldiers’ Grove trees are topped with custom-made aluminum stars with LED lighting crafted by the DGS Welding shop.

The Rotunda tree will be lighted daily through Jan. 10, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Capitol Steps and Soldiers’ Grove trees will be lighted daily from 5 p.m. to midnight. Pennsylvanians are invited to view the Capitol decorations throughout the holiday season.