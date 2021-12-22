CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a police pursuit suspect.

According to a department-issued news release, police attempted a traffic stop at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 6 on state Route 879/Industrial Park Road, Clearfield.

The driver, however, reportedly fled the scene, then eventually on foot. The suspect vehicle was recovered a short time after the pursuit.

Upon further investigation, police identified the driver as 37-year-old Marcus McCoy of Clearfield and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Anyone with information on McCoy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lawrence Township police at 814-765-1647/48.