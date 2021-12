Adrienne Claire (Ewing) Bowley, 62, of Roseville passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Adrienne was born on September 9, 1959, to the late Robert (2010) and Caroline (1979) Ewing in Cockeysville, MD. She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, NH with the Class of 1977. She proudly served the United States Navy at Norfolk, VA from 1981 to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/adrienne-claire-ewing-bowley/