William W. Lucas, age 84 of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home. He was born on September 24, 1937 to the late Charles and Mary (Kramer) Lucas. William married Patricia (Alford) Lucas on February 7, 1976. He retired from Brookville Wood. William enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting. He is survived by his wife, Patricia […]

