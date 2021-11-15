CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. (CCAAA) partnered to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly and are again teaming up to spread some holiday cheer.

Elderly citizens in the Clearfield area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, and grandchildren living with grandparents who are receiving services from the agency could benefit greatly from a small act of kindness.

Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs.

More than $14,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure the frail and elderly were warm in their own homes last winter.

The police department and the Area Agency on Aging are partnering with the CVS Pharmacy, Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library and Family Dollar Store of Clearfield, South Side Subs of Curwensville and Leyo’s Supermarket of Coalport to host trees.

The employees of CNB Bank, PennDOT and Riverview Bank will also have their own trees and collect internally.

Tags will be hung on Nov. 19, at all locations. From Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, a giving tree will be available at CVS Pharmacy, Shaw Public Library and Family Dollar Store of Clearfield, South Side Subs of Curwensville and Leyo’s Supermarket of Coalport.

The giving tree will offer the needs of many senior citizens around the area. Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card and drop off the items and the card at either the Clearfield Borough Police Station on South Front Street, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., located on 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, (or) 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville, or one of the above-mentioned businesses hosting a tree. Organizers encourage everyone to please help someone in need this holiday season.

Again, this year a “Giving Tree Fund” at Riverview Bank, will be available. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with fuel/utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any Riverview office (North Second Street or branches).

Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.

Many senior citizens are often forgot about during the Holiday Season,” stated a CCAAA press release. “Let’s make sure they have a great Holiday as well. We were so overwhelmed by your kindness in the past and look forward to this year!

“Thank you for helping us enhance the quality of life for elderly residents, and grandchildren of elderly residents raising their grandchildren throughout the county. We are truly grateful for your generosity.”

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.