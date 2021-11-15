CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School is proud to announce the Students of the Month for October of 2021.
Teachers and guidance counselors select students on a basis of performance in class, participation, helpfulness, attendance and academic achievement.
Students of the Month for October of 2021 are as follows:
- Seventh Grade: Colby Guiher, Jack Grady, Sophi Maines and Araya Korb
- Eighth Grade: Ben Chimenti, Sean Flannagan, Maddalinn Mackey and Elia Evilsizor
- Ninth Grade:? Nathaniel Stewart, Santana Maines, Dehlia Elbe and Gabrielle Henry
- 10th Grade: Jerome McDay, Jordan Robey, Cayleigh Walker and Addy Ruiz
- 11th Grade: Cole Miller, Josh Witherite, Elle Smith and Alaina Fedder
- 12th Grade: Martin Daub, Hunter Cline, Lauryn Kitchen and Grace McCracken