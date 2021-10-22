HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 263 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Oct. 16, bringing the county-wide total to nearly 11,000 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 10,990 total cases since March of 2020 and 191 deaths.

Of those cases, 7,873 were reportedly confirmed and 3,117 were probable. County-wide, 26,192 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,530,309 total cases since March of 2020 and 30,903 deaths, but 91 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 9.7 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.