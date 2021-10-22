State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of harassment Oct 16 on Burge Street in Decatur Township. During the incident, a 33-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly threatened the victim with a large flashlight. He fled the scene prior to troopers’ arrival. The man was charged through the district court.
- Police received a report of trespassing Oct. 17 on the Curwensville – Tyrone Highway in Knox Township. During the incident, a 57-year-old Clearfield woman allegedly entered the victim’s property without permission and after she was advised to leave. Charges were filed through the district court.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police responded to a DUI crash Sept. 29 on Bethlehem Hill Road in Mahaffey Borough. Upon investigation, it was found the driver, Teresa Roush, 36, of Mahaffey, was operating the vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Charges are pending.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Oct. 20 on state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. According to police, a call was received about a reckless driver traveling all over the roadway in a U-Haul. The vehicle was located and officers identified the driver as 36-year-old Damian Porrett of Philadelphia. He was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance(s). He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, then released to a sober person.