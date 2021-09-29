HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.

The public can take the survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.

“Through collaborative efforts, we maintain our transportation network while also planning and executing statewide transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

“This survey will help us understand needs measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The 20-question survey asks how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities.

Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

The public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511pa.com.

The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Information on projects occurring or being bid this year is viewable at www.projects.penndot.gov. Visit the “Regional Offices” page at www.penndot.gov to sign up for travel alerts in a specific area.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.gov/news or choose a region under “Regional Offices.”

Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.