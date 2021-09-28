CLEARFIELD – A car crashed into the steps of the Clearfield County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

According to Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis, a Chevrolet pick-up truck was headed northbound on Second Street.

As it entered the intersection with East Market Street, it was reportedly struck broadside by a car that ran a red light.

The car then exited the roadway, crashing into the bus shelter and courthouse steps, McGinnis said.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.

No further information is available at this time.