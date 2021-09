Lori D. Miller, age 61 passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Woodlands Health Care Center following an extended illness. Born on October 23, 1959 in Sharon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle W. and Madeline M. (Kruger) Miller. Lori Graduated from Northside High School in 1977 and later worked for Hillcroft Industries for 19 […]

