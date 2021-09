Darwin Charles Wiles, 90, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, while at his home. He was born on September 8, 1931, to the late Charles Henry and Larue (Estes) Wiles in Reynoldsville, PA. Darwin married B. Lorraine Shaffer on June 5, 1954; Lorraine survives him. He worked at Rockwell Manufacturing for over forty years. Darwin enjoyed […]

