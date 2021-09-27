The 2021 Men Who Cook event was held Saturday at the Clearfield Co. Fargrounds Expo 1 to benefit the Stevie Livergood Jr. Memorial Christmas Eve Dinner.

The competitors were: Sheriff Mike Churner & Deputies, Dave Glass and John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioners, Tyrone Ford, Owner of Ford Home Renovations; Stephen Mollica, Pharmacist; Sam Vitullo, Manager at Belding & Mull; Mike Ianaro, CCCTC; Scott Koenig, Chad Leigey, Frank Wholaver and Todd Renninger, representing the American Legion Riders; Willie Null, Exec. Director for Clearfield Co. Conservation District; Brian Spencer, Clearfield Co. Prothonotary; and Josh Graham, Head Chef at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.

Josh Graham took home the trophy in the professional division and Sheriff Mike Churner won in this year’s home cook division. Photos were taken by Lachell Wholaver and Cherie Dysard.