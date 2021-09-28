KARTHAUS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists Monday on preservation work to the Karthaus Truss bridge.

The bridge spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River on Route 879 in Burnside Township, Centre County, and Karthaus Township, Clearfield County, is 410 feet long, dates from 1937 and carries an average of 1,050 vehicles daily.

PennDOT expects to lift the 35-mile detour and open one lane to traffic by the close of business Sept. 28. Temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern where drivers take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. This pattern will remain in place until project completion in late October.

Work remaining on this project includes guide rail installation, deck texturization and painting. Completed work includes hydro demolition of the existing surface, pressure washing and application of a latex overlay.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, Pa., is the contractor for this $1.15 million contract. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL