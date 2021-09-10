CLEARFIELD – Concerned citizen Gail Ralston again encouraged Clearfield Borough Council Thursday night to consider having Halloween trick-or-treating during the day for safety reasons.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner had indicated that 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Sunday of Halloween could work better.

She said Ruffner thought that would give children time to trick-or-treat, as well as get them settled for the Monday school day.

Council approved placing the recommendation on next week’s agenda that would set trick-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., concurrent with Lawrence Township.

Councilwoman Stephanie Tarbay mentioned that the borough would be seeking a 902 grant through the state Department of Environmental Protection to improve recycling in the borough.

It would also allow them to fence in the current recycling area, add a swipe card system for access and to improve cameras. The grant will be sought at the end of September.

Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack was asked by Public Safety Chairperson James Kling why there had only been six citations handed out this year so far.

Mack said that he was trying to allow residents to remedy code enforcement issues first instead of immediately handing out citations to ease the burden due to COVID-19.

He would also like to remind residents to make sure they are obtaining the proper permits to make improvements to their properties.

Mack has had to issue a handful of stop-work orders to some residents because they were unaware that they had to obtain permits.