CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:45 a.m.

Members of the community are invited to the ceremony, which commemorates 20 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will start in Lower Witmer Park with the bells at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield tolling four times, one for each plane that was lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Members of the community, pastors, local and state politicians, as well as Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops will be part of the ceremony in the park.

Music will be provided by the Clearfield Choral Society and the Clearfield Bison Marching Band.

The ceremony will continue with a parade of first responders and members of the military proceeding across Front Street and up Locust Street, turning right onto Third Street, turning right onto Market Street, and ending at the Clearfield County Courthouse.

There, local police chiefs will lay a memorial wreath, members of the military will set and salute the flag, Taps will be played and Brenda Weber will provide special music.

Clearfield Borough staff and members of Clearfield Borough Council would like to thank those participating in this very special remembrance ceremony.