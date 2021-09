Virginia Mealy Motter Groner, 82, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 after a period of declining health. Born on February 3, 1939 in Venus she was the daughter of Harvey and Dorothy Huffman Mealy. She was a graduate of Farmington High School. On September 1, 1989 she was married to Joseph Groner who preceded her in death […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/virginia-mealy-motter-groner/