JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are stable this week at $3.321 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.366 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.356. The average in Clearfield County is $3.323. This week’s average prices: Western […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/aaa-western-pa-gas-prices-steady-some-gulf-refineries-still-offline/