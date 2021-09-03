ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – A several-hours long police standoff ended when the suspect was found dead Thursday evening in a Sandy Township home.

According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, John C. Vos Jr., 44, whose address was previously listed as unknown, died by suicide at a Wilson Avenue residence in DuBois.

Vos was named Tuesday in one of six, separate but related, federal indictments in a California-to-Western Pennsylvania meth trafficking operation.

He allegedly conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, and on Oct. 21, 2020, he possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of the drug.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, information was received on Vos’ location and officers from Sandy Township, DuBois City and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a tactical operation.

“[When] entry was made into the residence, it was found Vos had committed suicide prior to any police contact,” police said. The coroner was called to the scene at 5:04 p.m.

Shaffer-Snyder said that Vos died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and an autopsy examination was being conducted Friday morning