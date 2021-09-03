ADVERTISEMENT
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of Bigler Avenue. Officers from Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Lawrence Township police requested this department’s assistance with responding to a vehicle accident in the area of Weaver and Smith streets. Police arrived and found the driver of the vehicle to be intoxicated.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug seizure occurred Aug. 15 on Bowmans Hill Road in Lawrence Township. According to police, the investigation began following a call for a suspicious vehicle along the roadway. On-scene, contact was made with the occupants and officers detected the odor of marijuana. The driver refused to give police consent to search the vehicle, so it was impounded and a search warrant was obtained. A search allegedly turned up multiple containers of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges have been filed through the district court.