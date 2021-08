ADVERTISEMENT

A. Joanne (Huggler) Roberts, 86, of Potomac Falls, VA., formerly of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Born on March 24, 1935 in Scranton, PA., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Audrey Carter Huggler. She was a graduate of East Forest High School and a 1956 graduate of Mercyhurst College. She was a beloved […]

