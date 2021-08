ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara D. Michel, 84, of Hawthorn, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born on August 14, 1937 in Hawthorn, she was the daughter of the late Darl D. and Iola Rosse (Bashline) Dovenspike. She was married to Rev. Gerald W. Michel on June 20, 1957 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/barbara-d-michel/