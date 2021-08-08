CLEARFIELD – The 83rd class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program graduated 18 students on July 16.

Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, welcomed the audience to the event. Jacy Markel, nursing graduate, introduced the commencement speaker, Barb Smith, MSN, RN, CRRN, practical nursing instructor.

Academic awards were presented by Cheryl Krieg, director of practical nursing, to the three students with the highest grade point averages in the class: Tanya French, Mitchell Smith and Lauren Kawa.

Perfect attendance certificates were awarded to Vanessa Kephart, Natasha Knepp, Jacy Markel and Courtney Myers.

Seven graduates were recognized as members of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS): Cathleen Bacon, Tanya French, Lauren Kawa, Christina Mann, Jacy Markel, Joseph McGuire, and Sarah Patton.

Diplomas were awarded by Mr. Redden and Mrs. Krieg. Graduates were presented for graduation by Tonya Saggese, practical nursing instructor, and nursing pins were awarded by Alene Homan, practical nursing instructor.

Jessica Lash, practical nursing instructor, led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge. Mitchell Smith, nursing graduate, provided the farewell address.

In the front row from left are: Cathleen Bacon, Brandi Salter, Lauren Kawa, Jacy Markel, and Sarah Patton.

In the second row are: Christina Mann, Vanessa Kephart, Tanya French and Erin White.

In the third row are: Katlynn Dull, Courtney Myers, Lacey McCormick, Elizabeth Welker and Kalie Scott.

In the fourth row are: Mitchell Smith, Natasha Knepp and Joseph McGuire. Not pictured is Cheryl Reitz-Cuneo.

The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc. and Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the PA State Board of Nursing.

To learn more about the opportunities for adults in the Practical Nursing program, visit at www.ccctc.edu.