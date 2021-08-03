ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center will be opening a Patient Care Technician program (PCT) starting Oct. 13, for anyone wanting to expand their job prospects through PCT training.

A Patient Care Technician is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) who has received additional training on how to perform advanced skills, such as urinary catheter insertion/removal, EKGs, venipuncture (phlebotomy), IV removal and more. PCT’s can work in multiple healthcare settings, including doctor’s offices, emergency rooms, dialysis centers and urgent care centers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Patient Care Technicians are expected to grow in demand by 17 percent, with an average salary of $16.66 per hour.

In Pennsylvania, most job descriptions for PCT’s state that you must meet one of the following criteria within one year of becoming a PCT – CNA certification, EMT certification, or one semester of Licensed Practical Nursing or Registered Nursing education.

With the CCCTC’s PCT program, you can earn a dual certification of CNA and PCT, meeting the requirements to work in Pennsylvania as a Certified PCT.

Upon completion of the PCT course at the CCCTC, you will be eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association’s PCT certification examination.

Upon passing the NHA’s exam, you will be recognized as a CPCT (Certified Patient Care Technician).

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is a technical education institution founded in 1968 to meet the needs of the community and the five sending school districts in Clearfield County.

The mission of the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary education, and the community, now and in the future.

For more information about the PCT program at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, call 814-768-4603 or visit at www.ccctc.edu.